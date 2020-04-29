Video

A student with brain cancer was offered a private jet to fly to Germany for treatment despite the coronavirus travel restrictions.

Laura Nuttall, of Barrowford, Lancashire, was offered the plane after making a "desperate plea" online to continue experimental therapy unavailable on the NHS.

The 20-year-old said it was "critical" to have her treatment and vaccination so she "was thrilled" at the offer.

Her mother Nicola said they were "incredibly grateful" for the gesture from financial firm Greensill adding it "made a difficult journey so much easier".

Ms Nuttall was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in 2018 and was later found to have eight tumours which led to her completing her bucket list.