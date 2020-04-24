Boy's round-the-world teabag challenge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lancashire boy's round-the-world teabag challenge in lockdown

An eight-year-old boy dreamed up a global social media stunt in which a teabag was virtually "thrown around the world".

Max Watson, from Morecambe in Lancashire, came up with the video idea as part of a school project.

The results saw a humble Typhoo teabag reach the shores of Colombia, Taiwan and the US, with even the likes of Hollywood star Michael J Fox getting involved.

  • 24 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Girl shares baking challenges to cheer up children