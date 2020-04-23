Media player
Lancashire girls' heaven-sent guardian angels for NHS staff
Two little girls from east Lancashire are making guardian angel gifts to thank to front-line coronavirus workers.
Sisters Ebonae-Rose, nine, and Summer, five, from Crawshawbooth near Rawtenstall, send each angel with a handwritten note.
23 Apr 2020
