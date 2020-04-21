Video

A D-Day vet wept after he was given a touching memorial to his late wife by a thoughtful carer at the rest home where he lives.

Ken Benbow, 94, who lost his wife Ada last year, was handed a cushion with her photo on it at his care home in Preston.

Carer Kia Tobin, 17, knew how much he missed her and wanted to give him a special gift to bring them closer, so she had the cushion printed.