Officer filmed threatening 'to make something up'
Lancashire Police say they plan to apologise to a man after an officer was filmed threatening to "make something up" in order to arrest him.

The man was stopped by police in Accrington on Friday.

Lancashire Police said: "It is clear from the footage the member of the public deserves an apology, which we will attempt to provide him with today."

It said the matter was being investigated and had been referred to the force's professional standards department.

  • 18 Apr 2020