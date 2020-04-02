Couple host virtual wedding in living room
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Couple host virtual wedding ceremony in living room

A couple hosted a virtual wedding ceremony after their big day was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Marshall and Sue Barsby, from Clitheroe, Lancashire, held a handfasting ceremony via an electronic tablet.

The couple's celebrant Ellie Brooks is offering the virtual service in return for a donation to the NHS.

After the service, the couple celebrated with their friends and family on a group chat video.

  • 02 Apr 2020