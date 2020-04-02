Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Couple host virtual wedding ceremony in living room
A couple hosted a virtual wedding ceremony after their big day was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Marshall and Sue Barsby, from Clitheroe, Lancashire, held a handfasting ceremony via an electronic tablet.
The couple's celebrant Ellie Brooks is offering the virtual service in return for a donation to the NHS.
After the service, the couple celebrated with their friends and family on a group chat video.
-
02 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-52142102/coronavirus-couple-host-virtual-wedding-ceremony-in-living-roomRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window