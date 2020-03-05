Media player
New book-share scheme on Blackpool bus
A bus company has launched a novel idea to encourage reading among passengers as part of World Book Day.
Blackpool Transport's route 5 bus service in Lancashire is now operating with a community book-share scheme on board.
Every passenger who travels on the service between Victoria Hospital and Halfway House will be able to borrow a book for the journey.
They can also donate any old unwanted books to swap for a new one.
05 Mar 2020
