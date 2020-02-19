Video

A Lancashire firm is exporting 10,000 tonnes of sand to a country which is 80% desert.

Turkmenistan, a country in central Asia, is building a new horse racing track and placed an order with Andrews Bowen based in Singleton, near Poulton-le-Fylde.

"Lucky for us the sand there isn't really ideal... it's kind of the wrong texture [and] the wrong shape," said Simon Bowen from the company.

"Good old Lancashire and Cheshire sand is the best in the country."