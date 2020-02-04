Video

A woman who suffers from depression has told of her "desperate" search for medication after it suddenly became unavailable amid global drug supply shortages.

Jill Reidy, from Bispham, Blackpool said she was left "in a real state" when she could not find phenelzine, which she has taken for 30 years, in pharmacies.

She said she finally tracked some down after a Europe-wide search, but was "really worried" as the NHS has said normal supplies would not resume until March.