Video

Blackburn Rovers stalwart Tony Parkes has revealed he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and cannot remember his club's glory days.

The 70-year-old, who was a player and coach at Ewood Park and also coached at Blackpool, opened up to BBC Radio Lancashire Sport to raise awareness of the condition.

"He used to remember every little thing about his time at Blackburn," his daughter Natalie Parkes-Thompson said.

"He gets upset because he knows things are different and he can't express that."

She added: "I'm trying to come to terms with the fact that I lost my dad before Christmas, and this Tony Parkes is different."