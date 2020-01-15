Video

A driver has had a "fortunate" escape after a car became stuck on a beach and submerged by the incoming tide.

Lytham St Annes and Fleetwood coastguard teams were called to Starr Gate in Blackpool at about 12:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the motorist had managed to get out of the vehicle before it was submerged by the sea.

