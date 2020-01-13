Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lancashire Police: CCTV of 'punch' arrest sparks watchdog referral
The arrest of a suspected car thief which appears to show him being punched on the ground by police has been referred to the watchdog.
CCTV of the man's "forcible" arrest by five officers in Accrington on 8 January has been widely shared online.
Lancashire Police said "perceptions of the officer actions" in the video had prompted a review of the arrest.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
-
13 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-51097003/lancashire-police-cctv-of-punch-arrest-sparks-watchdog-referralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window