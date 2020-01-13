CCTV of 'punch' arrest sparks watchdog referral

Video

The arrest of a suspected car thief which appears to show him being punched on the ground by police has been referred to the watchdog.

CCTV of the man's "forcible" arrest by five officers in Accrington on 8 January has been widely shared online.

Lancashire Police said "perceptions of the officer actions" in the video had prompted a review of the arrest.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.