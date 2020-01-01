Video

The mother of a girl with the debilitating Batten Disease says she is "overwhelmed" as locals helped her "reinvent Christmas" after her daughter's condition worsened over the holiday.

Melanie Moffatt, from Leyland, Lancashire, said she became "miserable" after she spent the day alone with 10-year-old Matilda.

She asked people on a local Facebook group for help, adding: "I wanted to turn something negative into a positive."