Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Morecambe FC beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the top of the league
Morecambe FC has gone two points clear at the top of a league with a difference - the Hedgehog Football League.
The league, which is open to all professional clubs, is run by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.
Clubs gain points for completing tasks to make their grounds hedgehog friendly and encouraging their fans to get involved too.
Morecambe FC has now done all 10 tasks - the final one involving a photo with their mascot, giving them a clear lead.
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-50845171/morecambe-fc-beat-manchester-city-and-liverpool-to-the-top-of-the-leagueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window