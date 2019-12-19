Video

Morecambe FC has gone two points clear at the top of a league with a difference - the Hedgehog Football League.

The league, which is open to all professional clubs, is run by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

Clubs gain points for completing tasks to make their grounds hedgehog friendly and encouraging their fans to get involved too.

Morecambe FC has now done all 10 tasks - the final one involving a photo with their mascot, giving them a clear lead.