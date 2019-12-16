Media player
Sheep, angels and kings try for record Nativity in Poulton-le-Fylde
Hosts of angels, several shepherds and many more than three wise men have flocked together to try and break the world record for the largest cast in a Nativity play.
The attempt, in the little town of Poulton-le-Fylde, was organised by the Reverend Paul Critchley, who said it had been "tickling away in the back of the head" since September.
16 Dec 2019
