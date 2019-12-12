Bringing modest fashion to the masses
Sana Zinga and Saleha Bagas are two different fashion designers with the same goal - to make modest clothes for people who want to cover up, but still be fashionable.

They both started their businesses at home and have now opened shops in Preston and Bolton to meet the rising demand for modest fashion.

