Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bringing modest fashion to the masses
Sana Zinga and Saleha Bagas are two different fashion designers with the same goal - to make modest clothes for people who want to cover up, but still be fashionable.
They both started their businesses at home and have now opened shops in Preston and Bolton to meet the rising demand for modest fashion.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window