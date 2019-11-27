Media player
West Coast Main Line closure: Passengers delayed for hours
One of the hundreds of passengers affected by the suspension of the West Coast Main Line was Simon Mabon from Lancaster.
His 90-minute journey ended up taking about eight hours.
27 Nov 2019
