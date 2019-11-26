Video

A woman who has been sporting a fake moustache every day in November for charity has said the experience has made her "more cry than laugh".

Sophie Black has stuck on everything from a hirsute handlebar to a hipster horseshoe for the annual Movember event, which sees moustaches grown globally for a month to raise awareness of men's health issues.

The 35-year-old from Glasson Dock, near Lancaster, said she has been happy to take part, but now had "quite a substantial rash, so the sooner I can get rid of it, the better".