Darwen fire-breather's burns made her 'appreciate life'
A fire-breather who has spent a year recovering from severe burns she suffered while performing has said it has taught her to "appreciate all the good and the bad in life".
Sophie Lee, from Darwen in Lancashire, was performing in Chicago when an air conditioning draught sent the fire back into her face and neck.
Despite her injuries, she said that "in a way" she was "very grateful" it had happened, as it made her "realise there's so much more to life than what is just exterior".
25 Nov 2019
