Lancashire paraplegic amputee gains diving qualification
A Lancashire man has become the first paraplegic amputee to gain a top-level diving qualification in the UK.
Shaun Gash from Lancaster became paralysed from the waist down after a car accident in 1991.
Mr Gash sets himself challenges every year - one of which saw his leg amputated following a climbing accident on Ben Nevis in 2018.
He gained his SSI scuba diving qualification with the help of Morecambe Area Divers.
11 Nov 2019
