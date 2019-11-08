'I'm no hero, I was lucky I came away'

Media player
'I'm no hero, I'm just another guy who had to do it'
A 101-year-old World War Two veteran was given a surprise guard of honour as he boarded a train to travel to a service to mark the Armistice.
Ernest Horsfall served in the Army's Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 1940 to 1946.
Before he headed to London to take part in the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, Army Cadets and Royal British Legion standard bearers surprised him at Preston station.
08 Nov 2019
