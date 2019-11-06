Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Filmmaking farmer Tom Pemberton becomes YouTube hit
A filmmaking farmer has become a YouTube star by sharing videos of daily life on the family farm.
Over 100,000 people subscribe to the Tom Pemberton Farm Life channel on the video-sharing site, which shows everything from cows calving to ewes lambing in spring.
The farmer, from Lytham in Lancashire, said the films became popular "completely by accident", adding that he was "just enjoying the ride".
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-50316515/filmmaking-farmer-tom-pemberton-becomes-youtube-hitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window