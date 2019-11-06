Lytham farmer becomes You Tube star
Filmmaking farmer Tom Pemberton becomes YouTube hit

A filmmaking farmer has become a YouTube star by sharing videos of daily life on the family farm.

Over 100,000 people subscribe to the Tom Pemberton Farm Life channel on the video-sharing site, which shows everything from cows calving to ewes lambing in spring.

The farmer, from Lytham in Lancashire, said the films became popular "completely by accident", adding that he was "just enjoying the ride".

