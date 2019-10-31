Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blackburn 1899 movie lauded as world's first Western film
Forget Hollywood - the world's first Western was shot in the Lancashire countryside, new research has suggested.
Kidnapping By Indians was filmed in 1899, four years before The Great Train Robbery, which until now was widely seen as the genre's first film.
Film buff Jamie Holman made the link to Lancashire in a study of records by the British Film Institute).
Mr Holman said the information, which showed a filming location close to Blackburn, was "hiding in plain sight".
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-50234913/blackburn-1899-movie-lauded-as-world-s-first-western-filmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window