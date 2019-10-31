Video

Forget Hollywood - the world's first Western was shot in the Lancashire countryside, new research has suggested.

Kidnapping By Indians was filmed in 1899, four years before The Great Train Robbery, which until now was widely seen as the genre's first film.

Film buff Jamie Holman made the link to Lancashire in a study of records by the British Film Institute).

Mr Holman said the information, which showed a filming location close to Blackburn, was "hiding in plain sight".