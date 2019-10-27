Video

A 21-year-old woman filmed her emotional reaction to hearing the news that a life-extending cystic fibrosis drug will be available on the NHS in England.

Lucy Baxter, from Preston, has been campaigning for three years for Orkambi to be available on the NHS.

Ms Baxter, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at two years old, said the drug would help her to "breathe more easily".

The drug, which improves lung function and reduces breathing difficulties, can be given to children as young as two.