Adidas trainers exhibition a worldwide hit

Adidas trainers exhibition in Blackburn
An exhibition of Adidas trainers in Blackburn has proved a worldwide hit - with people even queuing overnight to get in.

Footwear fans flocked to the exhibition from all over the UK as well as from Australia, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The star attractions are 200 limited edition Adidas Blackburn trainers as well as trainers signed by Manchester music legends Noel Gallagher and Ian Brown.

  • 06 Oct 2019