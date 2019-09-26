Media player
Pep Guardiola visits Salvation Army football tournament
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made a surprise visit to a homeless football tournament in Manchester.
The event, which was launched nine years ago, brings together more than 25 teams from the Salvation Army's hostels.
BBC pundit and former Liverpool and Preston player Mark Lawrenson also attended to show his support.
26 Sep 2019
