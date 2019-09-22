Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Preston: Brutalist bus station celebrates 50th birthday
Grade II-listed Preston bus station is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The station, built in the Brutalist architectural style, was threatened with demolition before it was given protected status in 2013.
An exhibition is taking place at the city's Harris Museum named "Beautiful and Brutal - 50 years in the life of Preston Bus Station" until 24 November.
-
22 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-49774711/preston-brutalist-bus-station-celebrates-50th-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window