'Lady Pop' keeping children safe for 40 years

Garstang lollipop lady celebrates 40 years keeping children safe
Lollipop lady Beryl Bracken is celebrating 40 years of helping to keep children safe.
Beryl, 70, from Garstang, Lancashire is seen as a friend by pupils at St Thomas CE Primary.
Many of the children have parents who were the first generation helped by Beryl, nicknamed "Lady Pop".
21 Sep 2019
