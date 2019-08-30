Media player
Derian House Children's Hospice opens accessible cinema
Seriously ill children will be able to enjoy a full cinematic experience with their family and friends without leaving their hospital beds and wheelchairs.
Derian House Children's Hospice has opened a £100,000 fully accessible cinema.
Chief executive David Robinson said: "When you have a child with a life-limiting condition, simple things such as going to the cinema as a family can often seem impossible."
"Our families can now book in for movie nights - complete with popcorn and snacks."
The cinema was donated by the charity Together for Cinema.
30 Aug 2019
