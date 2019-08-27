Media player
Lindsay Birbeck death: CCTV of man with wheelie bin released
Police investigating the killing of teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck have released footage of a suspect.
Det Supt Andy Cribbin said the man pulling a wheelie bin in the CCTV was now a suspect, but he was "conscious there could be a perfectly reasonable explanation for this footage".
"If this is you in these images then I would ask you to come and speak to us so we can eliminate you from our inquiry," he added.
27 Aug 2019
