Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scoring brownie points in gravy wrestling
Gravy wrestling started in a supermarket car park in Lancashire 13 years ago.
This year's World Gravy Wrestling Championships produced a Guinness World Record with Joel Hicks taking the men's title for the sixth time.
Contestants from countries including Australia, Germany and the US have travelled to Rossendale over the years for the event.
This year's competitors came from across England and helped raise money for charity.
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-49489695/scoring-brownie-points-in-gravy-wrestlingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window