The pensioners and the pigeon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The friendship between two Blackpool pensioners and a pigeon

David and Elina Kerry have forged an unlikely friendship with a pigeon.

The bird, which they've named Pooper, was rescued and hand-reared by the couple.

After Pooper's release into the wild, it returned every day to greet them at a local park in Blackpool.

  • 12 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Orphaned baby wallaby reared in rucksack