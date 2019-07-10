Video

A terminally ill woman who invited her whole village to celebrate what will "probably be her last" birthday has said despite her diagnosis, she has "a lot to give yet".

Hundreds joined Jayne Rae in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley, to celebrate and raise money for local community projects, including the hospital and hospice where she has been treated.

The 53 year-old, who has secondary breast cancer, said it was "not the end of the line", adding: "We're here for a good time", if not a long time."