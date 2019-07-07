What goes into an elephant's birthday cake?

Video

Kate arrived at Blackpool Zoo when she was just three from India- she was one of the first animals at the zoo and was there on opening day in 1972.

A firm favourite with visitors thousands turned out for 'Elefest' to celebrate the Asian elephant reaching her half century.

The zoo put out at appeal for someone to design and make a special cake for the elephant and former baker Kelly Croft came up with winning design.

Kelly has been a regular at the zoo since she was a child and also turns 50 next week.

The cake was made from bran mixed with mashed potato and filled with vegetables. She used sticks of carrot to support the layers.