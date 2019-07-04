Funny Girls marks 25 years of drag and cabaret
Blackpool's Funny Girls marks 25 years of drag and cabaret

Funny Girls drag, burlesque and cabaret club in Blackpool is turning 25 - and it's ramping up the the glamour and sparkle to celebrate.

  • 04 Jul 2019
