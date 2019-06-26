Sheep flock to the roof
Video

Sheep graze the roof at green sports centre in Preston

Wool you believe it? Sheep have flocked to the roof of a Preston leisure centre to keep the grass under control.

The sheep from Myerscough College will be in residence on top of the Flower Bowl - which includes an indoor crazy golf course - at Barton Grange, Preston this summer.

