Wool you believe it? Sheep have flocked to the roof of a Preston leisure centre to keep the grass under control.
The sheep from Myerscough College will be in residence on top of the Flower Bowl - which includes an indoor crazy golf course - at Barton Grange, Preston this summer.
26 Jun 2019
