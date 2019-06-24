Media player
Lancashire lawnmower man pushes for 24-hour record
The fastest person to travel from John O'Groats to Land's End on a lawnmower has claimed another world record.
Andy Maxfield, from Inskip, Lancashire, pushed a lawnmower 92.82km (57.67 miles) in 24 hours, which he said "just beat" the previous record.
He completed his attempt by doing circuits of the pitch at Ewood Park, home to his beloved Blackburn Rovers.
He now hopes to get official verification that he has beaten the current record of 92.71km, which was set by Jody Fassinger in 2017.
24 Jun 2019
