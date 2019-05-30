Video

Boot prints which echo the path soldiers took on their way to the front line in World War Two have been placed around a railway station.

The installation at Preston Station symbolises the footprints of troops heading for the beaches of Normandy as part of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Rowley Gregg from the charity There But Not There said they were intended to get people to "understand and reflect on" what the soldiers went through.