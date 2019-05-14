Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Celebrations for Blackpool Tower's 125th birthday
Celebrations are taking place to mark Blackpool Tower's 125th birthday.
The tower, which opened in 1894, attracts thousands of visitors every year and hosts the annual BBC One Strictly Come Dancing special.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-48276012/celebrations-for-blackpool-tower-s-125th-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window