'I love bugs and tarantulas are cute'

'I want to spread the word that tarantulas are cute'
Tarantulas may make some shudder but a seven-year-old bug collector has been inspiring many people online with her passion for the spiders.

Hollie, from Blackburn in Lancashire, has since been invited to share her knowledge with visitors at Blackpool Zoo.

  • 27 Apr 2019