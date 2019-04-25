Media player
Couple renew wedding vows after 75 years
A couple who wed during World War Two have renewed their vows on their 75th wedding anniversary.
Jim and Irene Richardson from St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, held the ceremony in the same church where they married in 1944.
Groom Jim, 95, and his 94-year-old bride met at a dance in 1942.
