Meet the 'clock man' helping the elderly
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 'clock man' who spends quality time with the elderly

A man has been visiting elderly people twice a year for 21 years to change their clocks for them.

Faz Patel, also known as the "clock man", spends time with the isolated people he helps in Blackburn - and brings tea and biscuits with him.

  • 31 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Clocks go back: Why do we do it?