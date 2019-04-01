Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant sand planet carved into beach
Five sand artists have spent nearly six hours creating a giant image of planet Earth etched into the sand at Blackpool's beach.
The project marked the start of a new conservation feature at Sea Life Blackpool.
Measuring 150ft (45m) in diameter, artists want the sand art to draw attention to vulnerable marine life.
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-47760975/giant-sand-art-on-etched-into-sand-at-blackpool-beachRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window