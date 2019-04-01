Giant sand planet carved into beach

Giant sand art shows planet's fragility
Five sand artists have spent nearly six hours creating a giant image of planet Earth etched into the sand at Blackpool's beach.

The project marked the start of a new conservation feature at Sea Life Blackpool.

Measuring 150ft (45m) in diameter, artists want the sand art to draw attention to vulnerable marine life.

