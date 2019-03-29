Media player
Burnley school's prom dress hire scheme helps hard-up families
A school in Lancashire has been inundated with "pre-loved" dresses after appealing for donations to help families struggling to afford prom night.
Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College in Burnley said it wanted to make the tradition affordable for all.
29 Mar 2019
