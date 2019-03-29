School's dress hire help for prom costs
Video

A school in Lancashire has been inundated with "pre-loved" dresses after appealing for donations to help families struggling to afford prom night.

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College in Burnley said it wanted to make the tradition affordable for all.

