A boy who was threatened with a gun by human traffickers and taken from Vietnam to the UK said he was "very scared" he would be shot when he ran away.

The criminals tricked the child, who was then 15, into thinking they were taking him to see his mother.

Sang, a Vietnamese national who the BBC is not identifying, was instead forced on a plane, hid in lorries and brought to Lancashire.

Lancashire Police believe his captors planned to use him as a modern slave, tending a cannabis farm.

He managed to escape and is now in foster care.

His words are spoken by an actor.