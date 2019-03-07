Is Barnoldswick in Yorkshire or Lancashire?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barnoldswick: Is it Yorkshire or Lancashire?

Boundary changes more than 40 years ago moved Barnoldswick from Yorkshire to Lancashire.

But not everybody has accepted it - here two friends from the town argue it out.

  • 07 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Is the parmo 'monstrous' or a treat?