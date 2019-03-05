Naturists attempt rollercoaster record
Video

Naturists attempt world naked rollercoaster record

Naturists braved the cold in an attempt to set a cheeky new world record for the most naked riders on a theme park.

Blackpool's Pleasure Beach saw 195 naked riders board the Grand National for the bum-py ride.

British Naturism is waiting for official confirmation from Guinness World Records that it has beaten the previous record of 103 people set in Southend in 2010.

