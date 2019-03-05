Media player
Naturists attempt world naked rollercoaster record
Naturists braved the cold in an attempt to set a cheeky new world record for the most naked riders on a theme park.
Blackpool's Pleasure Beach saw 195 naked riders board the Grand National for the bum-py ride.
British Naturism is waiting for official confirmation from Guinness World Records that it has beaten the previous record of 103 people set in Southend in 2010.
05 Mar 2019
