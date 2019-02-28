Teenager dreams of world class welding
Darwen teenager dreams of world welding gold

A metalwork apprentice from Darwen is hoping to become the first British gold medal winner in welding.

Having become the best in Britain, 19-year-old Tyler Atkinson is entering the World Skills championships in Russia - a sort of Olympics of industry.

