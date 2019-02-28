Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Darwen teenager dreams of world welding gold
A metalwork apprentice from Darwen is hoping to become the first British gold medal winner in welding.
Having become the best in Britain, 19-year-old Tyler Atkinson is entering the World Skills championships in Russia - a sort of Olympics of industry.
-
28 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-47395850/darwen-teenager-dreams-of-world-welding-goldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window