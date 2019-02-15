Media player
Lancashire radiographer to run London Marathon in lead apron
A radiographer from Burnley, Lancashire is getting set to run a marathon in the heavy protective suit he wears at work.
Adam Wallwork said he is running the London Marathon in the lead apron to raise money for Burnley General Hospital and is hoping to set a new world record.
15 Feb 2019
