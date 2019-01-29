Bucket list student lives Navy dream

Media player
Laura Nuttall: Bucket list student lives Royal Navy dream
A teenager diagnosed with terminal brain tumours has ticked off piloting a ship from her bucket list.
Laura Nuttall, from Lancashire, was diagnosed after a medical to be a navy cadet aged 16 and had always dreamed of commanding a boat.
29 Jan 2019
